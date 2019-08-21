TODAY 8.21
Make-A-Wish Lemonade Stand — 2-6 p.m., Southwest Center Street and Southwest Finch Way, Pullman. Snow cones, lemonade and baked goods. Donations fulfill wishes for children with critical illnesses.
Pullman Farmers Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Brelsford WSU Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman. High-quality, locally grown food and products. Live music.
“Funny Girl” — 7:30 p.m., Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 122 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Cost is $15-$20. Tickets are available at www.rtoptheatre.org. There will also be performances Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
THURSDAY 8.22
“Chiho Aoshima: City Glow” — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art, WSU campus, Pullman. Free.
Moscow League of Women Voters — Noon to 1:30 p.m., Fiske Room, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Mocow. Informal session focused on Medicaid work requirements waivers the state is preparing. For more information, contact Mary Bostick at (208) 596-0677.
Palouse Community Blood Drive — Noon to 6 p.m., Palouse Community Center, 220 Main St., Palouse. Schedule an appointment at www.redcrossblood.org with sponsor code “palouse,” or call Charlotte Omoto at (509) 878-1363.
FRIDAY 8.23
“Crossroads” Changes in Rural America” — 5-7 p.m., Friendship Square, downtown Moscow. Opening reception. Introduction of exhibit, light refreshments and music. Free.
“The Pillowman” — 7:30 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Presented by Moscow Art Theatre (Too). Live performance. Written by Martin McDonagh, directed by Ricky Kimball. Admission is $10.