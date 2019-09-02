LABOR DAY 9.2
“Spider-Man: Far From Home” — 2 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. PG-13. Tickets: $7.
Open Mic — 7-9 p.m., Rico’s Pub, 200 E. Main St., Pullman.
TUESDAY 9.3
Community Market — 4-7 p.m., Latah County Fair and Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Produce, homemade crafts, beer, food and more.
Big Meadow Creek Reflections — 5:30-7 p.m., Big Meadow Creek Alpacas, 1021 McKeehan Road, Troy. Hosted by Palouse Land Trust, Latah County Historical Society and Idaho Fish and Game. Steelhead habitat recovery news. History and heritage of Neuman Easement. Family-friendy.
Palouse Patchers — 7 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Local fabric artist Cori Dantini presenting. Open to the public.
Trivia Night — 7-9 p.m., Rico’s Pub, 200 E. Main St., Pullman. Prizes, games and give- aways. Pullman’s longest running trivia. Money raised goes to the local Habitat for Humanity.
WEDNESDAY 9.4
Cup O’ Joe — 10-11 a.m., Columbia Bank, 795 SE Bishop Blvd., Pullman. Highlighting Three Forks Bike and Brew with owner Scott McBeath. Coffee and refreshments provided.
Moscow Garden Club — 12:45 a.m., Trail residence, 1375 N. Mountain View Road, Moscow. Free and open to the public. Info: Kathylu Szabo (208) 301-0916.
Pullman Farmers Market — 3:30-6:30 p.m., Brelsford WSU Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman. Live music. Locally grown food and products available for purchase.
“Polly Apfelbaum: Frequently the Woods are Pink” — 4-6 p.m., Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art, WSU campus, 1535 NE Wilson Road, Pullman. Artist lecture and reception. Free.
“Marijuana: Evil weed or medical miracle?” — noon, Foley Speaker’s Room, 308 Bryan Hall, WSU campus, Pullman. Rebecca Craft speaking. Discussion on research about marijuana’s potential to heal or harm. Free.