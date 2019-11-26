TODAY 11.26
Blood Drive — Noon to 5 p.m., Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow. Schedule appointment: redcrossblood.org.
Free Wine Tasting — 4:30-7 p.m., Moscow Food Co-op, 121 E. Fifth St., Moscow. Wine sampling. Wines for sale at 10 percent off during tasting.
Rico’s Trivia Night — 7 p.m., Rico’s Public House, 200 E. Main St., Pullman. All proceeds go to Palouse Habitat for Humanity. Prizes and give-aways available for winners. Free to play.
WEDNESDAY 11.27
LGBT+ Game Night — 5 p.m. Pups and Cups Cafe, 317 E. Main St., Pullman. Game night for LGBT+ community.
Turkey and Techno — 9 p.m., Etsi Bravo, 215 E. Main St., Pullman. Free turkey dinner followed by House, Tech-House and Techno music. Dinner is first come, first served. No cover charge. 21 and older.
THURSDAY 11.28
Turkey Leg Fun Run — 7:45 a.m., Roy Chatters Newspaper and Printing Museum, 117 E. Main St., Palouse. Donations collected at the race and at Palouse Library. All proceeds fund children’s books and activities for the library. Info: Beverly Pearce at (509) 878-1513.
Free Family Turkey Trot — 8:30-10 a.m., Indian Hills Park, Moscow. 5K family run. Donations accepted for the Ronald McDonald Charities of the Inland Northwest.
Free Yoga — 9-10:15 a.m., Moscow Yoga Center, 525 S. Main St., Moscow. Non-perishable food or monetary donations will be given to local food banks and the Latah Recovery Center.
Thanksgiving Community Meal — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Rants and Raves Brewery, 308 N. Jackson St., Moscow. Free and open to the public. To volunteer to help with the meal, call (509) 304-4719.
Music Trivia — 7 p.m., Paradise Creek Brewery’s Trailside Taproom, 505 SE Riverview St., Pullman. Children and pet friendly.