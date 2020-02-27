TODAY 2.27
2020 Pollinator Summit — 1:30-6 p.m., Middle Room, Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Free. Info and registration: UI Extension at (208) 883-2267 or latah@uidaho.edu to register.
“1917” — 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Rated R. Cost: $7. Playing through Sunday.
Open Jazz Jam — 7:30-11 p.m., Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow. No cover.
Live Music — 9 p.m., Pauly’s Bar and Grill, 165 S. Grand Ave., Pullman. Push the Button performing. No cover.
FRIDAY 2.28
Free Ballroom Dance Workshop — 3:30 p.m., Martin Wellness Center, 510 W. Palouse River Drive, Moscow. Lessons by Swing Devils of the Palouse. No dance partner or previous experience necessary.
Happy Hour With Pullman Good Food Co-op — 4-7 p.m., Paradise Creek Brewery Trailside Taproom, 505 SE Riverview St., Suite C, Pullman. Co-op board members available for questions.
24-Hour Theater Festival Auditions — 5-6 p.m., Pullman Civic Theatre, 1220 NW Nye St., Pullman. Everyone who auditions will be cast. 10-minute plays cast, written, rehearsed and performed in 24 hours. Public performance: 7 p.m. Saturday. Info: pullmancivictheatre.org.
Open Jazz Jam — 9:30 to midnight, Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow. No cover.
SATURDAY 2.29
Community Seed Swap — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Free.
Theatre Festival Performance — 7 p.m., Pullman Civic Theatre, 1220 NW Nye St., Pullman. 10-minute play performance. Info: pullmancivictheatre.org. Free.