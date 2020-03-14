TODAY 3.14

Cabin Fever Spin-in — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Vendors, fleece sale, raffle and demonstrations. $2 suggested donation.

“Beauty and the Beast” — 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Pullman High School Theatre, 510 NW Greyhound Way, Pullman. Tickets: $10/adults and $5/students and seniors.

“The Secret World of Arrietty” — 2-4 p.m. Palouse Library, E. 120 Main St., Palouse. Movie matinee, animated film by Studio Ghibli. Free.

Bucer’s Live Music — 7:30-10 p.m., Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow. Carinhoso performing a mix of Latin American music. No cover charge.

SUNDAY 3.15

Knights of Columbus Sausage Breakfast — 7-11 a.m., Potlatch Elementary School, 510 Elm St., Potlatch. Breakfast: $9/adults, $3/children ages 6 to 12 and $24/family. Proceeds benefit the KofC scholarship fund.

Garfield DYW Program — 4 p.m., Garfield School Cafeteria, 810 N. Third St., Garfield. Tickets: $10/ages 12 and older and free/children 11 and younger.

Dinner and Auction Fundraiser — 4-8 p.m., Latah County Fairgrounds and Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Benefitting Wendy Smiley-Johnson who was injured in a car accident in December. Dinner catered by CD’s Smoke Pit. Tickets: wendyshugs.com or Umpqua Bank in Moscow and Troy. Cost: $20/adults and $5/children. Children tickets available at the door.

MONDAY 3.16

Live Comedy — 8-10 p.m., Etsi Bravo, 215 SE Main St., Pullman. Comedian Luke Severeid on stage. Hosted by Jared Chastain, featuring Corey Leisy and opener Tina Krauss. No cover. 21 and older.

