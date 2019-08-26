TODAY 8.26
Beetle Box — 7-9 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Beetle Box is an experimental composer, keyboardist and solo artist. Live performance. Admission: $5.
“The Audience” — 6:30 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. National Theatre Live. Queen Elizabeth II meets with prime ministers. Tickets: $12.
TUESDAY 8.27
Community Market — 4-7 p.m., Latah County Fair and Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Produce, homemade crafts, beer, food and more.
“Company Town Legacy: Potlatch at the Crossroads” — 5 p.m., Garden Lounge, 313 S. Main St., Moscow. Presented by UI professor Diane Kelly-Riley. Sponsored by Latah County Historical Society. Free.
Back to School Night — 5 p.m., Albion Park, Albion. Hosted by the Albion Library. Featuring goodie bags, kids activities and a photo opportunity. Free. Info: Wendy Ewest at (509) 338-9641
WEDNESDAY 8.28
Pullman Farmers Market — 3:30-6:30 p.m., Brelsford WSU Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman. Purchase high-quality, locally grown food and products. Enjoy live musical performances.
Bingo and Pie — 5 p.m., Uniontown Library, 110 S. Montgomery St., Uniontown. Enjoy pie and play bingo. All ages welcome.
“Divided Loyalties and Tribal Rights: Agriculture and Irrigation at the Fort Hall Indian Reservation” — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Program by Lewis-Clark State College Amy Canfield. Sponsored by Friends of the Moscow Public Library and the Idaho Humanities Council.
“Paris to Pittsburgh” — 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Food for Thought film series hosted by Moscow Food Co-op. Free.