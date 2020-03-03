TODAY 3.3
Sustainable Irrigation Systems Workshop — 1-6 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Registration: water-weatherworkshop.eventbrite.com. Cost: $10.
Activism For Kids —3:30-4:30 p.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Author and library trustee Annette Bay Pimentel will share a peek of her new book “All the Way to the Top.” Caregivers must accompany children 8 and younger.
Lunafest Women’s Film Festival — 6:30 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Hosted by University of Idaho Women’s Center. Reception begins at 5:30 p.m. Tickets: UI Women’s Center or at the door. Info: (208) 885-2777 or wcenter@uidaho.edu.
Bluegrass Sessions — 7-9 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Bluegrass open jam. All skill levels welcome. Free.
WEDNESDAY 3.4
Cup O’ Joe — 10-11 a.m., Columbia Bank, 795 SE Bishop Blvd., Pullman. Presentation by Aziz Makhani on small business financing. Info: Sarah McKnight at whitman@seweda.org or (509) 288-1317.
Chess, Checkers and Pizza Party — 3:30-5 p.m., Hecht Room, Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. For youth in grades six to 12. Free. Info: Rachael Ritter at (509) 338-3175 or rachael.ritter@neill-lib.org.
Love Your Farmer, Love Your Food — 6 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Short film “Unbroken Ground” and panel discussion on regenerative agriculture. Free appetizers and a no-host bar. Free
Clearwater Fly Casters Meeting — 6:30 p.m., Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow. Social hour at 5:30 p.m. Program by Jerry Myers, “A Past Life of Chasing Steelhead, A New Life of Protecting Them.” Dinner: $16/general and $8/students. Info: (509) 878-1654.
THURSDAY 3.5
Lunch-Break Lit — 12:05-12:50 p.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Adult and teen library program. Reading of short stories. Brown bag meals encouraged.
“Seeking Suffrage: The Idaho Story” — 7 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. University of Idaho historians Rebecca Scofield and Katherine G. Aiken presenting. Free.