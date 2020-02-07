TODAY 2.7
Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Umpqua Bank, 225 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Sponsored by Shay Connell. Sign up: text (509) 432-9546 or visit vitalant.org. Sponsor name: Congenital Heart Defect Awareness.
“We’ve Got the Blues” Community Art Show — 5-7 p.m., Great Room, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Blueberry scones, Blue Sky soda, bluegrass music and blue-themed art from local artists. Free.
Wine, Chocolate and Poetry — 7 p.m., Potlatch Public Library, 1010 Onaway Road, Potlatch. Poetry readings by Susan and D’Wayne Hodgin. Free. Refreshments provided.
UI World Music Celebration Concert — 7:30 p.m., Administration Building Auditorium, University of Idaho campus, 875 Campus Drive, Moscow. Info: uidaho.edu/worldmusic.
“Beautiful Again” — 7:30 p.m., Pullman Civic Theatre,1220 NW Nye St., Pullman. Admission: $10/general and $5/PCT members. Also showing Saturday and Sunday.
SATURDAY 2.8
Piggy Bank Decorating — 10 a.m. to noon, Middle Room, Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Hosted by Latah Credit Union and University of Idaho Extension for the 2nd Annual Piggy Bank Contest. Supplies provided. Free. Info: Karen at (208) 883-2241 or krichel@uidaho.edu.
Coffee and Conversation with Senator David Nelson — 1 p.m., Pie Safe Bakery, Deary. All are welcome to ask questions and share concerns.
Prichard Biennial Benefit Auction — 7 p.m., Prichard Art Gallery, 414 S. Main St., Moscow. Live auction. Tickets: Prichard Art Gallery gift store. Cost: $25. Online catalog: uidaho.edu/prichard-auction.
Moscow DYW Program — 7-9 p.m., Moscow High School Auditorium, 402 E. Fifth St., Moscow. 2021 Distinguished Young Women scholarship program. Admission: $10 or free for children 3 and younger.
Washington Idaho Symphony Concert — 7:30 p.m., Pullman High School, 510 NW Greyhound Way, Pullman. Performance honoring women and minority composers. Admission: $25/general, $15/students, $10/youth 12-18 and free/children 11 and younger.
SUNDAY 2.9
“Beautiful Again” — 2 p.m., Pullman Civic Theatre,1220 NW Nye St., Pullman. Admission: $10/general and $5/PCT members.
West Coast Swing Dance — 7-10 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Lessons: 7:15-8 p.m.; dancing: 8-10 p.m. Hosted by Palouse Dance Society. Admission: $5. No partner or experience required.