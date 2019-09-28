TODAY 9.28
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friendship Square, downtown Moscow. Every Saturday through October. Live entertainment, local produce, baked goods, specialty food items, nursery plants, flowers, crafts and more.
Alpaca Farm Day — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Grazing Hills Alpaca Ranch, 1042 Four Mile Road, Viola. Hayrides, tours, alpaca petting and feeding, kids games, spinning demonstrations and more. Free.
Vandal Overnight Games — 10 a.m. to midnight, Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. Escape room, video game free play, cosplay, board game free play, karaoke and virtual reality. Free. All ages. Info: uidaho.edu/vog.
Mutt Strutt — Noon to 3 p.m., Reaney Park, Pullman. Fundraiser for Whitman County Humane Society. Registration: $20 per dog, whitmanpets.org/muttstrutt.
Latah Recovery Center Birthday Bash — 2-4 p.m., Latah County Fairgrounds and Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow.
Recovery Festival — 4-8 p.m., Latah County Fairgrounds and Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Hosted by Latah Recovery Center. Live music, children’s activities, chili cook-off, personal stories of recovery and keynote speaker Joyce Lyons from Idaho Public Health. Info: (208) 883-1045 or latahrecoverycenter.com.
Bucer’s Live Music — 7:30-10 p.m., Bucer’s Coffee House Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow. Michael Waldrop Trio performing jazz.
SUNDAY 9.29
“Lanterns & Luminaries” — 6-8 p.m., East City Park, Moscow. Event hosted by the Latah County Historical Society. Lanterns: $10.
MONDAY 9.30
History Event — 5 p.m., Colter’s Creek Winery, 215 S. Main St., Moscow. University of Idaho professor Lorie Higgins speaking about art, food and heritage as part of “History Happy Hour.” Free.
“You Live in Earthquake Country. Now what?” — 6-7:30 p.m., Room 203, Smith CUE, WSU campus, Pullman. Staff from the Washington State Emergency Management’s Earthquake/Volcano Program. Free parking available across from French Admin./Lighty Student Services building.
“Readin’, ‘Ritin’ and ‘Rithmetic: One-Room Schools in Whitman County” — 7 p.m., Freight Room, Pullman Depot Heritage Center, 330 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Speaker: Kathy Meyer, co-director of the center and schoolhouse coordinator for Jones Schoolhouse at the Palouse Empire Fairgrounds. Free.