TODAY 9.7
Whitman County Fair — 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Palouse Empire Fairgrounds, Colfax. Animal judging, art displays, rodeo, etc. See a full list of events at palouseempirefair.org.
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friendship Square, downtown Moscow. Every Saturday through October. Live entertainment, fresh local produce, homemade baked goods, specialty food items, healthy nursery plants, flowers, handmade crafts and more. Celebrating Human Rights Day.
Book signing during Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., downtown Moscow. Author Dennis Dauble signing novel “Bury Me with My Flyrod: The Unvarnished Truth About Fly Fishing.” Books available for sale and signing.
Yoga in the Arb — 8:45-10 a.m., Arboretum and Botanical Garden, UI campus, Moscow. Mat and water suggested. Donation is $5, but is not required.
9/11 Moving Tribute — 8:45 a.m. to 9 p.m., Moscow. The U.S. Flag and Flag of Honor will travel throughout the city paying special tribute to those fallen in 9/11 attack. For more information, visit bit.ly/2NxbrzI.
“An Evening at the Depot: Mark of the Tramp” — 5 p.m., WI&M Railway Depot, 185 Sixth St., Potlatch. Historic Graffiti Society founders, Mike and Charlie Wray, speaking. No host bar. Music by Charlie Sutton. For more information, (208) 875-1357.
SUNDAY 9.8
Book group — 11:45 a.m., Community Congregational United Church of Christ, 525 NE Campus St., Pullman. “Saving Jesus From the Church: How to Stop Worshiping Christ and Start Following Jesus” by Robin R. Meyers. For more information, call (509) 332-6411 or email pullmanucc@gmail.com.
Howling at Hamilton — 1-6 p.m., Hamilton-Lowe Aquatic Center, 830 N. Mountain View Road, Moscow. Proceeds benefit the Humane Society of the Palouse. For more information, visit www.humanesocietyofthepalouse.org/events.
Welcome Back Barbecue — 5-6:30 p.m., front lawn, First Presbyterian Church, 405 S. Van Buren St., Moscow. Free burgers, Vandal dogs, side dishes and desserts for the community. Children’s activities. Music by Chelsea Feeney.
MONDAY 9.9
“Science Diplomacy” — 4-5 p.m., International Ballroom, Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. Presented by Bill Colglazier, former science and technology adviser to U.S. Secretaries of State Clinton and Kerry, and adviser to the U.N.
Eat Local farm tour — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Runner Bean Ranch, 17892 State Route 272, Palouse. Part of Eat Local Month, sponsored by Buy Local Moscow, UI Extension, Moscow Food Co-op, the Palouse-Clearwater Food Coalition, Backyard Harvest, Rural Roots and Inland Northwest Broadcasting.
“Dammed to Extinction” — 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Produced by Steven Hawley. Discussion on salmon and orcas. Free.
Piano and Cello faculty recital — 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, UI campus, 1012 S. Deakin St., Moscow. New St. Andrews College Conservatory of Music. Free.