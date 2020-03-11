TODAY 3.11
“Public Transport in Moscow and the Palouse” — Noon to 1 p.m., Arts Workshop, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Public discussion by Dan Gray, executive director of SMART Transit, and Ben Aiman, at the League of Women Voters of Moscow forum.
Garden Club Meeting — 1 p.m., 4-H Kitchen, Latah County Events Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Presentation on food safety. Open to the public. Info: Kathylu Szabo at (208) 301-0916.
Women’s Wellness Wednesday — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Three Forks Bike and Brew, 588 SE Bishop Blvd., Suite G, Pullman. Discussion on migraines and the menstrual cycle. Free. Info: Noel at noel.nicolai@pullmanregional.org or (509) 336-7404.
Conservation Discussion — 6 p.m., Paradise Creek Brewery- Trailside Taproom, 505 SE Riverview St., Suite C, Pullman. “Conservation with Native Plants.” Info: Jodi at (509) 332-4101, Ext. 109 or jodip@palousecd.org.
South Asian Immigration — 7 p.m., Room 203, Smith Center for Undergraduate Education, Washington State University campus, Pullman. Presentation by Lipi Turner Rahman, WSU Department of History faculty.
Choir Concert and Dessert Fundraiser — 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Middle School Commons, 315 SE Crestview St., Pullman. Free admission. Dessert tickets: $4.
THURSDAY 3.12
Irish Feast — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pullman City Hall, 325 SE Paradise St., Pullman. Traditional Irish meal. Cost: $8. Proceeds benefit the Pullman Senior Citizen Association.
Eleanor Roosevelt Reenactment — 6 p.m., Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Reenactment by theatrical storyteller Cathryn Cummings. Free.
Sasquatch History and Controversy — 6-7:30 p.m., Hunga Dunga Brewing Company, 333 Jackson St., Moscow. Presentation by local archivist Michael Lewis.
“Black Snake Killaz: A #NoDAPL Story” — 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Question and answer session with two Standing Rock demonstrators. Free admission.
FRIDAY 3.13
Bunko Cancer Fundraiser — 5 p.m., Latah County Fairgrounds and Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Hosted by the Northwest Cancer Foundation of Hope. Silent and live auctions. Raffle drawing. Buffet dinner catered by Palouse Caboose. Cost: $30. Tickets: bit.ly/BFAC2020 or emailing nwhope@gmail.com.
Curling Clinic — 5 p.m., Palouse Ice Rink, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Beginner’s clinic hosted by Palouse Curling Club. Cost: $10. Tournament opportunity if desired following clinic.
Bucer’s Live Music — 7:30-10 p.m., Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow. Brothers from Other Mothers performing Motown, Neo Soul. No cover.
Norman Baker & The Backroads Performance — 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. $5 cover. 21 and older.