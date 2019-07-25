TODAY 7.25
“Jurassic Park” — 8 p.m., PCEI Nature Center, 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow. Outdoor movie and picnic. Admission by donation.
“Dumbo” — 8:45 p.m., Theophilus Tower Lawn, Paradise Creek Street, Moscow. Screen on the Green series. In the event of bad weather, the movie will be shown in the International Ballroom of the Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave. Free. Blankets and chairs advised. Free popcorn.
FRIDAY 7.26
Library in the Park — 11:30 a.m., Lena Whitmore Park, 125 S. Cleveland St., Moscow. Free summer lunch program with a storytime and STEAM activity.
“A … My Name is Still Alice” — 7:30-9:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, WSU campus, Pullman. Presented by the WSU School of Music. A musical exploration of contemporary women. Tickets: $10 for students and senior citizens, $15 general admission.
“Yesterday” — 8 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Admission: $7.
Comedy Night — 8-11 p.m., Moscow Moose Lodge, 210 N. Main St., Moscow. Comedians Jared Chastain, Ella Tudor, Corey Leisy, Hannah Smith and Sole Farr performing. Cost: $10.
SATURDAY 7.27
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friendship Square, downtown Moscow. Every Saturday through October. Live entertainment, fresh local produce, homemade baked goods, specialty food items, healthy nursery plants, flowers, handmade crafts and more.
Palouse Music Festival — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Hayton-Greene Park, Palouse. Tickets $10 for adults, $5 for children 6-16, children younger than 6 free. Paul Smith, Cherry Sisters Revival, Palouse Forro Experience, Dan Maher, Heather and the Soul Motions, Sesitshaya Marimbas, and Blue Highway to perform live.
Late July Fest — 4-10 p.m., Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Moscow Brewing Co., Hunga Dunga, Shattuck Brewing and Hardware Brewing Co. will offer 4-ounce pours of seasonal releases. Mad Greek and Open Range will be offering dinner. Music by Pork Fat Shim and the Christy Project 6-8 p.m., and Borderline Blues 8-10 p.m. General entry is free. Beer garden tickets are $15. Tickets available at Moscow Brewing Co. For more info, email latejulyfest@gmail.com or call (208) 310-1122.