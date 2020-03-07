TODAY 3.7

Winter Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Baked items, crafts, knit items, produce, frozen local meats and more.

Benefit Bowling Tournament — 11 a.m. Zeppoz, 780 Bishop Blvd., Pullman. Benefiting Whitman County Humane Society and NW Cancer Foundation of Hope. Two-person teams, six games. Register: at Zeppoz, or call Ron and Heather Morgan at (208) 310-1737 or email htrmorgan@outlook.com. Cost: $50/team. Info: bit.ly/327ENtE.

Free Community Yoga Class — 11 a.m. to noon, Moscow Yoga Center, 525 S. Main St., Moscow.

Company Town Legacy Discussion — 1 p.m., Potlatch Public Library, 1010 Onaway Road, Potlatch. University of Idaho English professor Diane Kelly-Riley and a group of undergraduate students will showcase new digital projects. Free. Info: (208) 875-1036 or potlatch@latahlibrary.org.

Palouse Choral Society Chamber Choir Performance — 6 p.m., St. James Episcopal Church, 1410 NE Stadium Way, Pullman. Cost: $20/general admission, $8/students and free/children six to 12. Tickets: bit.ly/38r7HYb.

Game Feed Potluck and Auction — 6 p.m., Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Covered-dish dinner. Entertainment by Moscow High School choir. Silent and live auctions. Family friendly.

SUNDAY 3.8

“Carbon and Chrome” Automotive Show — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Kibbie Dome, University of Idaho campus, Moscow. Vendors and live music by No Pants. General admission: $10. Tickets: aecuidaho.com.

CatVideoFest — 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Center, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Compilation reel of cat videos. A portion of all ticket sales will be donated to the Humane Society of the Palouse.

Northwest Wind Quintet Faculty Recital — 7:30-8:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Admission: $6/adults and $4/students and senior citizens.

MONDAY 3.9

Paint Night — 6-9 p.m., Garfield Library, 109 N. Third St., Garfield. Free event. Finger food covered-dish dinner. Sign-up: (509) 635-1490.

