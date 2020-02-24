TODAY 2.24
Soup and Pie — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Fundraiser for Humane Society of the Palouse. Lunch: $10.
Healthy Living Class — 6-8 p.m., Art Workshop Room, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Merle Stafford will present “Water, Water, In Your Body.” Plant-based potluck. Free. Info: healthylivingmoscow@gmail.com.
TUESDAY 2.25
Lecture on Samoans in the NFL — 4 p.m., Todd Hall 216, Washington State University campus, 300 NE College Ave., Pullman. University of Pittsburgh history professor Rob Ruck presenting “Tropic of Football: The long and perilous journey of Samoans to the NFL.” Free.
WSU Common Reading Lecture — 4:30 p.m., Room 203, Smith Center for Undergraduate Education, Washington State University campus, Pullman. Nicolas Lovrich will discuss his work examining immigration responses in Hazleton, Pa., and Twin Falls. Free.
Plastic Bag Crochet — 6:30 p.m., Palouse city Library, E. 120 Main St., Palouse. Program recycling disposable plastic bags to make reusable totes. All materials provided.
WEDNESDAY 2.26
“Legal Aspects of the 5G Rollout” — Noon to 1 p.m., Arts Workshop, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Public discussion by University of Idaho College of Law professor Richard Seamon at the League of Women Voters of Moscow forum.
“Pollinators in Peril” — 6 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Presentation by Dean Parrella from the University of Idaho College of Agricultural and Life Sciences. Part of the 2020 Pollinator Summit. No-host beer and wine. Free.
“Living Voices: Hear My Voice” — 7 p.m., Great Room, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Sponsored by the City of Moscow Human Rights Commission. Performance and archival videos on the struggle for women’s right to vote. Free.
Jazz Presentation — 7:30-9 p.m., Room 101, Kimbrough Music Building, Washington State University campus, Pullman. Musician Shawn Mickelson to present on career paths for musicians. Free.