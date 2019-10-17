TODAY 10.17
McConnell Mansion Open House — 5-7 p.m., McConnell Mansion, 110 S. Adams St., Moscow. Celebration of the completion of the historic mansion’s new roof. Refreshments provided.
Citizens’ Climate Lobby Meeting — 5:30-7 p.m., Umpqua Bank Meeting Room, 225 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. The group works to find climate solutions. Open to the public.
Candidate Forum for Pullman — 6-7:30 p.m., Hecht Room, Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. The following candidates will be present: Ann Parks and Chris Johnson for Ward 1 of City Council; Eileen Macoll and Francis Benjamin for City Council at large position; and Susan Weed and Beth Ficklin for District 1 of Pullman School Board.
Social Issues Book Club — 6:30-7:30 p.m., Daily Grind, 230 E. Main St., Pullman. New book club focuses on social issues. Meets first and third Thursday of every month.
Reading and Craft Talk — 7 p.m., BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St., Moscow. Presented by authors Debra Gwartney and CMarie Fuhrman. Part of the Palouse Literary Festival.
Vital Community Conversations — 7-8:30 p.m., Great Room, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Explores critical issues affecting personal beliefs, worldviews and faith. Free and open to community members. Topic: “Climate and Conflict.” Info: bit.ly/2LKXwVe.
FRIDAY 10.18
Moscow City Council Candidate Forum — Noon to 1:30 p.m., Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow. Hosted by Latah AARP. Question-and-answer session. Open to the public.
Moscow Community Theater meeting — 5 p.m., Friendship Hall, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Member meeting. Voting on new bylaws.
UnityWorks — 7 p.m., Holiday Inn Express, 1190 SE Bishop Blvd., Pullman. Founder, Randie Gottlieb, speaking. Focused on eliminating racism and encouraging inclusion in the classroom. Part of Baha’i “Light of Unity Festival.” Free.
Sam Roxas-Chua Reading — 7 p.m., Prichard Art Gallery, 414 S. Main St., Moscow. Poet Sam Roxas-Chua reading from his poetry and presenting exhibit of visual art. Part of the Palouse Literary Festival.
Haunted Palouse — 7-10 p.m., downtown Palouse. Haunted buildings, hay rides, food and games. Cost: $25. Participants must be 12 or older. Info: (509) 595-1129 or bit.ly/2kIPC49. Also Saturday.
“This Random World” — 7-9 p.m., Forge Theater, 404 Sweet Ave., Moscow. Explores travel through parallel paths. Tickets: $6/high school aged students; $12/UI employees, members of the military and senior citizens 55 and older; and $17/adults. Info: UI Department of Theatre Arts at (208) 885-6465.
SATURDAY 10.19
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friendship Square, downtown Moscow. Every Saturday through October. Live entertainment, local produce, baked goods, specialty food items, nursery plants, flowers, crafts and more.
Planting Native Plants — 9 a.m., Palouse Conservation District office, Washington State University Technology Park, 1615 NE Eastgate Blvd., Suite H, Pullman. Volunteer planting along Paradise Creek. Volunteers should wear sturdy boots and dress appropriately. Info: betterground.org.
Music Bingo — 6-9 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Fundraiser for Squirts Division of the Palouse Youth Hockey Association. Free.
Pop-Up Prose at Palouse Books — 2-3 p.m., Palouse Books, 107 E. Second St., Moscow. Pop-Up Prose, a literary collective, and the University of Idaho MFA in Creative Writing hold a reading with the theme “This must be the place.” In conjunction with the Palouse Literary Festival.
Poet Reading — 4 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. John Sibley Williams will read selections from his poetry. Part of the Palouse Literary Festival.
Author Reading — 7 p.m., BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St., Moscow. Novelist Leni Zumas reading fiction. Part of the Palouse Literary Festival.