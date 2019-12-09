TODAY 12.9
Fiber Art Exhibit — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Third Street Gallery, Moscow City Hall, 206 W. Third St., Moscow. Featuring artwork by regional artists. Free and open to the public.
Landscape Pop-Up Event — Noon to 5 p.m., Moscow City Hall, 206 W. Third St., Moscow. Paintings by Carl Rowe. Also on display Tuesday. Reception set for 5-7 p.m.
TUESDAY 12.10
Christmas and Holiday Family Concert — 7 p.m., Domey Auditorium, Gladish Community and Cultural Center, 115 State St., Pullman. The concert will feature favorite holiday tunes. Admission is free. Canned goods and nonperishable food items will be collected for local food banks.
One World Music — 7-9 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. University of Idaho Platinum Sax Quartet performing holiday melodies. No cover charge.
WEDNESDAY 12.11
Vandal Brand Meats Discussion — 5:30-7 p.m., Hunga Dunga Brewing Company, 333 N. Jackson St., Moscow. Conversation with Michael Parrella, dean of College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, discussing mission of Vandal Brand Meats and the new Agri Beef Meat Science and Innovation Center honoring Ron Richard.
Composers Concert — 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1012 S. Deakin St., Moscow. Music featured will be new music written and performed by University of Idaho students. Free.