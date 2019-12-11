TODAY 12.11
Vandal Brand Meats Discussion — 5:30-7 p.m., Hunga Dunga Brewing Company, 333 N. Jackson St., Moscow. Michael Parrella discussing mission of Vandal Brand Meats and the new Agri Beef Meat Science and Innovation Center.
Moscow Alehouse Trivia — 6:30 p.m., Moscow Alehouse, 226 W. Sixth St., Moscow. Categories are classic board games and mathematics.
Composers Concert — 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1012 S. Deakin St., Moscow. Music featured will be new music written and performed by University of Idaho students. Free.
THURSDAY 12.12
Gingerbread House Making Night — 3-6 p.m., Deary Community Library, 304 Second Ave., Deary. All supplies provided. Preregistration recommended. Info: (208) 877-1664 or deary@latahlibrary.org.
Leo Ames Art Reception — 4:30-6:30 p.m., Moscow Chamber of Commerce, 411 S. Main St., Moscow. Art, books and art reproductions by Ames on sale. Funds benefit the University of Idaho Foundation Leo Edwin Ames Art Scholarship Endowment. Exhibit runs through Jan. 31.
Sherlock Holmes Stories Event — 6 p.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Reading by local author Robert Perret. Homemade Earl Grey Tea Soda and light snacks will be provided.
Evenings of Peace — 6-8 p.m., Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 105 E. Alder St., Palouse. Time of peaceful reflection, meditation or prayer. Info: palousechurch.org.
“Little Women – The Musical” — 7:30 p.m., Hartung Theater, 625 Stadium Drive, Moscow. Info: uidaho.edu/class/theatre.
FRIDAY 12.13
Palouse Prairie Benefit Fundraiser — 6-8:30 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Silent and live auctions, display of student artwork, appetizers, drinks and live music.
Cassini’s Grand Finale — 7 p.m., Washington State University Planetarium, 231 Sloan Hall, Spokane St., Pullman. Presentation of Saturn and of the engineers who were part of NASA’s Cassini mission. Tickets: $5, cash or check only.
Jazz Choir Holiday Concert — 7-9 p.m., ASUI-Kibbie Activity Center, 711 S. Rayburn St., Moscow. Featuring University of Idaho Jazz Choirs, Lionel Hampton School of Music ensembles, local students and special guests Adrian Crookston and Navin Chettri. Free and open to the public. Live stream: uidaho.edu/live.