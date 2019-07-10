WEDNESDAY 7.10
Cup o’ Joe on the Palouse — 10-11 a.m., Columbia Bank, 795 SE Bishop Blvd., Pullman. Aziz Makhani, a Small Business Development Center certified business adviser, will present. The event is free.
Concert in the Park — 6-7:30 p.m., Reaney Park, Pullman. Community Band of the Palouse to perform live. The free event will have food for sale. This is part of a summer series.
Yoga in the Cedars — 6-7:15 p.m., Idler’s Rest Nature Preserve, Moscow. Meggie Jean Cafferty of Kula: Yoga and Tea will lead. Suggested donation $10 to benefit Palouse Land Trust.
Comedy Night with Austin Silver — 8-11 p.m., Rants and Raves Brewery, 308 N. Jackson St., Moscow. Tickets are $25 at the door and includes a beer.
THURSDAY 7.11
Pullman Mayor Reads Aloud — 10:30-11 a.m., Heritage Addition, Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Glenn Johnson will read his favorite books and answer questions. Free.
House Concert — 8 p.m., the Attic, 314 E. Second St., Moscow. Dorin Michael, fingerstyle guitarist, will perform. Admission by donation.
“Rocketman” — 8 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Tickets are $7.
“Shazam!” — 8:45 p.m., Theophilus Tower Lawn, Paradise Creek Street, Moscow. Screen on the Green series. In the event of bad weather, the movie will be shown in the International Ballroom of the Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave. Free. Blankets and chairs advised. Free popcorn.
FRIDAY 7.12
Pet Adoption Day — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Umpqua Bank, 609 S. Washington St., Moscow. Adoptable pets from the Humane Society of the Palouse will be ready to go to their forever homes.
Gyotaku Fish Painting — 11 a.m., Potlatch Public Library, 1010 Onaway Road, Potlatch. Learn to create art impressions with real fish. The event is open to all ages. Free.
Pubbin’ on the Patio — 4-6:30 p.m., PCEI Nature Center, 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow. Hardware Brewing Co. to serve drinks. Live music. Free, family-friendly.
Classic Car and Motorcycle Show — 5-8 p.m., Eastside Marketplace, 1420 S. Blaine St., Moscow. Phoenix Blues Band to perform live. Free.
Lights for Liberty — 7 p.m., Pine Street Plaza, Pullman. Vigil in protest of human detention camps.
“Rocketman” — 8 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Tickets are $7.