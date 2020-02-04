TODAY 2.4
“The Lost Virtue of Sexism” — 7 p.m., University of Idaho International Ballroom, Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. Discussion by Pastor Doug Wilson. Free.
Palouse Patchers Meeting — 7 p.m., Latah County Fairgrounds and Events Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Debbie Goetz, owner of Grammy G’s Quilt Shop in Palouse, to present “Tips and Tools for Quilting.” Free quilt kits available for Quilt of Valor charity quilt. Open to the public. Info: palousepatchers.org.
Bluegrass Sessions — 7-9 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Bluegrass open jam. All skill levels welcome. Free.
WEDNESDAY 2.5
“The Census: It’s Counting on You” — Noon to 1 p.m., Arts Workshop, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Public discussion by Kathy Dawes with the League of Women Voters of Moscow.
UI Spring Career Fair — 2-5 p.m., Kibbie Dome, University of Idaho campus, 711 S. Rayburn St., Moscow. Employers available to meet with students and alumni for permanent and seasonal jobs.
THURSDAY 2.6
Lunch-Break Lit — 12:05-12:50 p.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Adult and teen library program. Reading of short stories. Brown bag meals encouraged.
Fifth Grade Camp Spaghetti Feed — 5:30-7:30 p.m., Lincoln Middle School, 315 SE Crestview St., Pullman. Fundraiser for Pullman School District Fifth Grade Camp. Silent auction and raffle prizes. Dinner catered by South Fork Public House. Tickets: available at each PSD elementary school and at the door. Cost: $8/adults and $5/children 12 and younger if pre-purchased; $10/adults and $5/children at the door. Children 3 and younger are free.
“Gal-entine’s Day” — 6:30 p.m., The Center, Colfax Library, 104 S. Main St., Colfax. Ladies event featuring crafting, food and beverages. Cost: $5.
“Beautiful Again” — 7:30 p.m., Pullman Civic Theatre,1220 NW Nye St., Pullman. Admission: $10/general and $5/PCT members. Also staging Friday, Saturday and Sunday.