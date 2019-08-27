TODAY 8.27
NASA’s “Dragonfly Mission to Titan: Searching for Life on Saturn’s Moon” — 12:30-1:30 p.m., Whitewater Room, Idaho Commons, 875 Perimeter Drive, Moscow. Malcolm Renfrew Interdisciplinary Colloquium. Presented by Jason Barnes, professor of physics, deputy principal investigator of the Dragonfly mission.
Community Market — 4-7 p.m., Latah County Fair and Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Produce, homemade crafts, beer, food and more.
“Company Town Legacy: Potlatch at the Crossroads” — 5 p.m., Garden Lounge, 313 S. Main St., Moscow. Presented by UI professor Diane Kelly-Riley. Sponsored by Latah County Historical Society. Free.
Back to School Night — 5 p.m., Albion Park, Albion. Hosted by the Albion Library. Featuring goodie bags, kids activities and a photo opportunity. Free. For more information, contact Wendy Ewest at (509) 338-9641.
WEDNESDAY 8.28
Pullman Farmers Market — 3:30-6:30 p.m., Brelsford WSU Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman. Locally grown food and products. Live music.
Bingo and Pie — 5 p.m., Uniontown Library, 110 S. Montgomery St., Uniontown. Pie and bingo. All ages.
“Divided Loyalties and Tribal Rights: Agriculture and Irrigation at the Fort Hall Indian Reservation” — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Program by Lewis-Clark State College Amy Canfield. Sponsored by Friends of the Moscow Public Library and the Idaho Humanities Council.
“Paris to Pittsburgh” — 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Food for Thought film series hosted by Moscow Food Co-op. Free.
Screening Applicants Using Social Media Networking Sites: Legal or Liability? — 10-11:30 a.m., Room 45, Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow.
THURSDAY 8.29
“Turkey Today: Conflict and Crisis” — Noon, Foley Speaker’s Room, 308 Bryan Hall, WSU campus, Pullman. Discussion by Chris Kilfor. Free. Open to the public.
“Illuminate” collaborative art show — 5:30 p.m., Etsi Bravo, 215 E. Main St., Pullman. Featuring 25 local and national artists. Tickets are $10 at the door and at this shortened link: bit.ly/2P0v19F. 21+.
Friends of the Clearwater End of Summer Barbecue — 6-8 p.m., East City Park, Moscow. Bring a side dish to share. FOC will provide various meats. Meet wildland advocates and learn about events and volunteer opportunities. All welcome.
UI Alumni Barbecue, Cornhole Tourney — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Fosberg Farm, 1704 E. D St., Moscow. Family friendly, everyone welcome. Bring side dish or dessert to share. Space is limited. RSVP at (208) 885-6154.