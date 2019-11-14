TODAY 11.14
Holiday Bazaar — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pullman City Hall, 325 SE Paradise St., Pullman. Hosted by Pullman Senior Center. Featuring baked goods and craft items. Lunch: $8, available 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Tasteful Thursday — 4-6 p.m., Moscow Food Co-op, 121 E. Fifth St., Moscow. Free samples of beers, wines and other featured items. Info: moscowfood.coop or (208) 882-8537.
“Under the Bridge” — 7 p.m., Viola Community Center, 1007 Rothfork Road, Viola. Musical by Kathie Lee Gifford and David Pomeranz, staged by APOD Productions. Tickets are available at BookPeople of Moscow or at apodproductions.org. Also playing Friday and Saturday.
Music Trivia — 7 p.m., Paradise Creek Brewery’s Trailside Taproom, 505 SE Riverview St., Pullman. Twenty songs with bonus questions picked from throughout the 1900s and 2000s. Prizes include discounted beer and Irish Spike’s hot sauces. Children and pet friendly.
FRIDAY 11.15
“Emma: A Pop Musical” — 7 p.m., Pullman High School Auditorium, 510 NW Greyhound Way, Pullman. Staged by PHS drama club. Cost: $10/general admission, $5/students. Also playing Saturday.
Chamber Music Series Concert — 7:30 p.m., Administration Building Auditorium, 875 Campus Drive, Moscow. ATOS Trio performing. Tickets available at BookPeople of Moscow, at the door and online through bit.ly/31icOWb.
Bucer’s Live Music — 7:30-10 p.m., Bucer’s Coffee House Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow. The Chelseas performing folk, country, indie and rock music. No cover charge.
SATURDAY 11.16
Acoustic Folk and Celtic Music Concert — 6:30-8 p.m, Fellowship Hall, First Presbyterian Church, 405 S. Van Buren St., Moscow. Chelsea Feeney and David Roon performing. Proceeds benefit church facility improvements. Admission by donation.
“Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical” — 7:30 p.m., Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 122 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Cost: $19.99. Tickets: (509) 334-0750 or rtoptheatre.org.
Bucer’s Live Music — 7:30-10 p.m., Bucer’s Coffee House Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow. Colby Acuff performing country music. No cover charge.