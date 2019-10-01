TODAY 10.1
Community Market — 4-7 p.m., Latah County Fair and Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Produce, homemade crafts, beer, food and more.
“This is Our Land” — 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. French Film Festival. Admission: $5, or $10 for all four films included in festival. Free for Washington State University and University of Idaho students.
Palouse Patchers — 7 p.m., Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Joye Dillman presenting on masterpiece quilts from the Daughter of the American Revolution Museum Collection in Washington, D.C. Info: palousepatchers.org.
Imani Wind — 7:30 p.m., Administration Building Auditorium, 875 Campus Drive, Moscow. University of Idaho Auditorium Chamber Music Series. Tickets: $25/regular; $20/seniors 60 and older; $10/students; and free/children 12 and younger.
WEDNESDAY 10.2
Cup O’ Joe — 10-11 a.m., Columbia Bank, 795 SE Bishop Blvd., Pullman. Preston Synder and founder of Pullman Marketing Adam Jones presenting “State of Social Media.” Info: Sarah McKnight at whitman@seweda.org or (509) 288-1317.
Coffee and Politics — Noon, Foley Speaker’s Room, 308 Bryan Hall, Washington State University campus, Pullman. Discussion on psychoanalysis and the politics of conspiracy. Speaker: Amy Allen, liberal arts professor at Pennsylvania State University.
Salmon Recovery and Hydropower — Noon to 1 p.m., Arts Workshop, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. League of Women Voters forum. Linwood Laughy, board of directors president for Advocates for the West, leading discussion.
Career Fair — 2-6 p.m., ASUI-Kibbie Activity Center, 711 S. Rayburn St., Moscow. More than 100 employers planning to attend. Free and open to all job seekers. Professional dress recommended.
Pullman Farmers Market — 3:30-6:30 p.m., Brelsford Washington State University Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman. Live music. Locally grown food and products.
THURSDAY 10.3
Artist Talk — 5:30 p.m., Room 122, Engineering and Physics Building, University of Idaho campus, Moscow. Photographer David Paul Bayles speaking.
“Plowing Fresh Ground” — 7 p.m., Palouse Community Center, 230 E. Main St., Palouse. Hosted by the Palouse-Garfield Branch of the American Association of University Women. Gillian Coldsnow and Anna King of Northwest Public Broadcasting presenting. Celebrating women in agriculture and girls interested in STEM subjects. Free.
“Stewardship of our Earth: Spiritual Imperatives” — 7 p.m., Whitman County Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Speakers: Peter Haug, systems ecologist, and Debbie Kadlec, permaculture enthusiast and sustainable landscape designer. Hosted by Baha’i community. Free and open to the public.
Book Signing — 7 p.m., BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St., Moscow. Bob Chenoweth, former prisoner of war. “Waging Peace in Vietnam: U.S. Soldiers and Veterans Who Opposed the War.” Book signing, reading and Q&A.