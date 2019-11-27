TODAY 11.27
LGBT+ Game Night — 5 p.m, Pups and Cups Cafe, 317 E. Main St., Pullman. Game night for LGBT+ community.
Turkey and Techno — 9 p.m., Etsi Bravo, 215 E. Main St., Pullman. Free turkey dinner followed by House, Tech-House and Techno music. Dinner is first come, first served. No cover charge. 21 and older.
THURSDAY 11.28
Turkey Leg Fun Run — 7:45 a.m., Roy Chatters Newspaper and Printing Museum, 117 E. Main St., Palouse. Donations collected at the race and at Palouse Library. All proceeds fund children’s books and activities for the library. Info: Beverly Pearce (509) 878-1513.
Free Family Turkey Trot — 8:30-10 a.m., Indian Hills Park, Moscow. 5K family run. Donations accepted for the Ronald McDonald Charities of the Inland Northwest.
Free Yoga — 9-10:15 a.m., Moscow Yoga Center, 525 S. Main St., Moscow. Non-perishable food or monetary donations will be given to local food banks and the Latah Recovery Center.
Thanksgiving Community Meal — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Rants and Raves Brewery, 308 N. Jackson St., Moscow. Free and open to the public. To volunteer to help with the meal, call (509) 304-4719.
Music Trivia — 7 p.m., Paradise Creek Brewery’s Trailside Taproom, 505 SE Riverview St., Pullman. Children and pet friendly.
FRIDAY 11.29
International Game Day — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Free and open to all ages.
Open Mic — 7-10 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Ten minute sets. First come, first served. All ages welcome.