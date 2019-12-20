TODAY 12.20
Snowflake Stories — 10:30 a.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Christmas songs, stories and crafts. For kids ages 3-5.
PCEI Winter Solstice Hike — 1:30 p.m., Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute Nature Center, 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow. Hot cocoa, treats and outdoor fire.
Salsa Night — 6-9 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Beginner lesson of salsa, bachata and merengue 6-7 p.m. Instruction by Annelise Nielsen and Daniel Reiss from Salsa on the Palouse. Open floor 7-9 p.m. All ages and experience levels welcome. No partner required. Cost: $4 cover charge for lesson and dancing.
“The Man Who Came To Dinner” — 7:30 p.m., Great Room, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Radio show adaptation of the stage play. Admission: $10. Tickets: Safari Pearl, moscowcommunitytheatre.org or at the door.
SATURDAY 12.21
Pullman Winter Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Brelsford WSU Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman. Handmade crafts, foods and seasonal produce. Every third Saturday, November to April.
Winter Solstice Jaunt — 11 a.m. to noon, Idler’s Rest Nature Preserve, 1187 Idler’s Rest Road, Moscow. Family-friendly, pet-friendly, casual jaunt to celebrate the coming of winter. Free.
Skating With Santa — 3-7 p.m., Gladish Community and Cultural Center Gym, 115 NW State St., Pullman. Santa, music, games and concessions. Family friendly, all ages welcome. Sessions: 3-5 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Cost: $7/admission and skate rental per session, $5/admission per session.
“It’s A Wonderful Life” — 4 p.m., Hartung Theater, 625 Stadium Drive, Moscow. Admission: $5. Get $1 off by donating a non-perishable food item. Also playing at 7 p.m.
Community Contra Dance — 7:30-10 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Live music by “Potatohead” and calling by Joseph Erhardt-Hudson. Dance lessons are 7:30-8 p.m. All ages and skill levels welcome. No partner necessary. Admission: $8/regular price; $5/first-time dancers and free for kids. Info: palousefolk.org or (208) 882-0273.
SUNDAY 12.22
Holiday Cupcake Decorating Party — noon-3 p.m., Sweet Mutiny, 1195 SE Bishop Blvd., Pullman. Regular and gluten-free cupcakes available for sale. Toppings provided. Bulk discounts available for groups, classes and daycares.
Restorative Yoga and Yoga Nidra — 2-4:30 p.m., Moscow Kula Yoga, 206 S. Main St., Moscow. Aromatherapy and 30-minute yogic meditation. Space is limited. Cost: $25.