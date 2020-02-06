TODAY 2.6
Lunch-Break Lit — 12:05-12:50 p.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Adult and teen library program. Reading of short stories. Brown bag meals encouraged.
Fifth Grade Camp Spaghetti Feed — 5:30-7:30 p.m., Lincoln Middle School, 315 SE Crestview St., Pullman. Fundraiser for Pullman School District Fifth Grade Camp. Silent auction and raffle prizes. Dinner catered by South Fork Public House. Tickets: available at each PSD elementary school and at the door. Cost: $8/adults and $5/children 12 and younger if pre-purchased; $10/adults and $5/children at the door.
“Gal-entine’s Day” — 6:30 p.m., The Center, Colfax Library, 104 S. Main St., Colfax. Ladies event featuring crafting, food and beverages. Cost: $5.
Icarus Quartet Performance — 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Admission: $6/adults and $4/students and senior citizens.
“Beautiful Again” — 7:30 p.m., Pullman Civic Theatre,1220 NW Nye St., Pullman. Admission: $10/general and $5/PCT members. Also showing Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
FRIDAY 2.7
“We’ve Got the Blues” Community Art Show — 5-7 p.m., Great Room, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Blueberry scones, Blue Sky soda, bluegrass music and blue-themed art from local artists. Free.
Wine, Chocolate and Poetry — 7 p.m., Potlatch Public Library, 1010 Onaway Road, Potlatch. Poetry readings by Susan and D’Wayne Hodgin. Free. Refreshments provided.
UI World Music Celebration Concert — 7:30 p.m., Administration Building Auditorium, University of Idaho campus, 875 Campus Drive, Moscow. Featuring Nepali musician Bijay Shrestha and the Lionel Hampton School of Music’s Jazz Band I, Jazz Choir I, World Beat Ensemble and Flute Ensemble. Admission: $8/general and $5/students and senior citizens. Info: uidaho.edu/worldmusic.
SATURDAY 2.8
Coffee and Conversation with Senator David Nelson — 1 p.m., Pie Safe Bakery, Deary. All are welcome to ask questions and share concerns.
Prichard Biennial Benefit Auction — 7 p.m., Prichard Art Gallery, 414 S. Main St., Moscow. Live auction. Tickets: Prichard Art Gallery gift store. Cost: $25. Online catalog: uidaho.edu/prichard-auction.
Moscow DYW Program — 7-9 p.m., Moscow High School Auditorium, 402 E. Fifth St., Moscow. 2021 Distinguished Young Women scholarship program. Admission: $10 or free for children 3 and younger.
Washington Idaho Symphony Concert — 7:30 p.m., Pullman High School, 510 NW Greyhound Way, Pullman. Performance honoring women and minority composers. Admission: $25/general, $15/students, $10/youth 12-18 and free/children 11 and younger.