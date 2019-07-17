TODAY 7.17
Family Escape Room Challenge — 2 p.m., PuzzleIQ Escape Room, 314 S. Washington St., Moscow. Garfield Library hosting. Free.
Deschutes Brewery Tap Takeover — 6-8 p.m., Moscow Alehouse, 226 W. Sixth St., Moscow. Beer lineup and raffle prizes.
“Small Foot” — 1 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Tickets $3.
THURSDAY 7.18
“Small Foot” — 1 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Tickets $3.
Intro to HAM Radio — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Do Something Amateur Radio Club will explain HAM radios and answer questions. Free.
“Incredibles 2” — 8:45 p.m., Theophilus Tower Lawn, Paradise Creek Street, Moscow. Screen on the Green series. In the event of bad weather, the movie will be shown in the International Ballroom of the Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave. Free. Blankets and chairs advised. Free popcorn.
FRIDAY 7.19
Grand Re-opening — 11 a.m., Sweet Mutiny, 1195 SE Bishop Blvd., Pullman. Buy two get one free frozen yogurt, discounts on giant cookies and gourmet marshmallows, and prizes throughout the day.
Car Show and Barbecue — 5-7 p.m., Regency Pullman, 1285 SW Center St., Pullman. Free food and classic cars.
Apollo 11: 50 Years on the Moon — 7 p.m., WSU Planetarium, 231 Sloan Hall, Spokane St., Pullman. Tickets $5, cash or check only. Multimedia presentation on the history of the Apollo program.