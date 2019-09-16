TODAY 9.16
Smithsonian Exhibit in Downtown — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Moscow Chamber of Commerce, 411 S. Main St., Moscow. “Crossroads: Change in Rural America.” Presented by the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street, Idaho Humanities Council and Latah County Historical Society. Free.
Moscow Welcome Table — 5:30-7 p.m., Great Room, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Free community dinner. For more information, email moscowwelcometable@gmail.com.
TUESDAY 9.17
Dave Nordquist and Bodie Dominguez — 10-11 a.m., Great Room, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Nordquist, a cowboy poet, and Dominguez, a guitarist, perform for Friendly Neighbors senior citizen meal.
Brown Bag — Noon to 1 p.m., Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Pullman League of Women Voters program. Whitman County Superior Court Judge Gary Libey to speak on court and public policy issues.
Flag Retirement Ceremony — 2:30 p.m., Deary City Park, Deary. Sponsored by the City of Deary, American Legion Post 58 of Genesee and the Bakey Lynn VFW Post 3913 of Kendrick. Collection box for flags in need of retirement will be on site.
Plein Air painting — 4-6:30 p.m., Phillips Farm County Park, US-95, Moscow. Hosted by Friends of Phillips Farm. Open to painters of all skill levels. Free.
“The Crossroads as Witness: Hope, Silence and the Rural Ideal” — 5 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. “History Happy Hours” series. Sponsored by Latah County Historical Society. Rochelle Johnson, state scholar for the Smithsonian Institute’s traveling exhibit, speaking. Free and open to the public.
Back to League Night — 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Great Room, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Hosted by League of Women Voters of Moscow. Social event and covered-dish dinner. Attendees encouraged to take a covered dish or dessert. Lisa Egan of the Complete Count Committee for Latah County, and Mindy Thorp of the U.S. Census Bureau attending. For more information, call (208) 596-1688.
WEDNESDAY 9.18
“Rural America, Then and Now: How Persistent Change Shapes Communities” — Noon to 1 p.m., Arts Workshop, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. League of Women Voters of Moscow forum. Discussion by Dulce Kersting-Lark, executive director of the Latah County Historical Society.
Pullman Farmers Market — 3:30-6:30 p.m., Brelsford WSU Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman. Live Music. Locally grown food and products available for purchase.
Nez Perce Native People — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Troy Museum, 421 S. Main St., Troy. Presented by J.R. Spencer. History, traditional music, language and life ways of the Nez Perce. Hosted by Tory Historical Society and Nez Perce County Historical Society. Free.
“Just Eat It: A Food Waste Story” — 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Presented by Moscow Food Co-op.