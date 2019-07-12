TODAY 7.12
Pet Adoption Day — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Umpqua Bank, 609 S. Washington St., Moscow. Adoptable pets from the Humane Society of the Palouse ready to go to their forever homes.
Gyotaku Fish Painting — 11 a.m., Potlatch Public Library, 1010 Onaway Road, Potlatch. Learn to create art impressions with real fish. All ages. Free.
Pubbin’ on the Patio — 4-6:30 p.m., PCEI Nature Center, 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow. Hardware Brewing Co. to serve drinks. Live music. Free, family-friendly.
Classic Car and Motorcycle Show — 5-8 p.m., Eastside Marketplace, 1420 S. Blaine St., Moscow. Phoenix Blues Band to perform live. Free.
Lights for Liberty — 7 p.m., Pine Street Plaza, Pullman. Vigil in protest of human detention camps.
Ben Carnahan — 7:30-10 p.m., Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow. Live Americana music. Free.
“Rocketman” — 8 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Tickets $7.
SATURDAY 7.13
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friendship Square, downtown Moscow. Every Saturday through October. Live entertainment, fresh local produce, homemade baked goods, specialty food items, healthy nursery plants, flowers, handmade crafts and more.
First Year in the Bag Party and Food Drive — Noon-7 p.m., Moscow Tattoo Company, 317 W. Sixth St., Suite 108, Moscow. Prize wheel and raffle for discounts on tattoos and piercings and chance to win a $100 gift certificate. Non-perishable food donations go to Moscow Food Bank. Hot dogs, chili, chips and water provided.
“Rocketman” — 5 and 8 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Tickets $7.
Lush with a Brush — 5:30-7:30 p.m., Paradise Creek Brewery Trailside Taproom, 505 SE Riverview St., Pullman. Pullman Art Car hosting. Tickets $35 and includes two pints to paint or etch and one pint of beer. Additional beer $4 a pint.
Dan Maher — 7:30-10 p.m., Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow. Rousing pub songs. Extended happy hour. Free.
SUNDAY 7.14
Ice Cream Social and Hayton Heritage Ceremony — Noon to 3 p.m., Palouse City Park, Palouse. Live music, burgers, ice cream, pie and coffee. Hayton Ceremony at 1 p.m. at the park archway; Quilts of Valor presentation 2 p.m. at the Gazebo.
“Rocketman” — 4 and 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Tickets $7.