TODAY 10.9
Coffee and Politics — Noon, Foley Speaker’s Room, 308 Bryan Hall, Washington State University campus, Pullman. Steven Levitsky discussing “Latin America and right-wing populism.”
Forum on School District Funds — Noon to 1 p.m., Arts Workshop, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. League of Women Voters of Moscow forum. “A School Board Member’s Perspective on School Funding and More” by Jennifer Perkins, Genesee School District Board trustee.
“Heartbeat of the Community” — 5:30 p.m., Hunga Dunga Brewing Company, 333 Jackson St., Moscow. Discussion about the Moscow Farmers Market’s economic effect in Latah County. Free. Register: bit.ly/2pEdsjx.
Clearwater Fly Casters Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow. Author Jack Nisbet speaking on fur trader and cartographer David Thompson’s travels through the Columbia River catching fish. Free and open to public.
Borah Symposium keynote — 7 p.m., International Ballroom, Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power speaking. Free and open to the public.
Fall Stamp Club Auction — 7 p.m., Statesman condos, 1220 NW State St., Pullman. Hosted by Palouse Empire Stamp Club. Open to stamp collectors of all ages. Info: Susi Wicks at (208) 882-1724.
#DragTheVote — 8 p.m., Great Room, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Drag show and voter registration. Co-sponsored by city council candidates Sandra Kelly, Maureen Laflin and Anne Zabala. Free. Donations to campaigns requested.
THURSDAY 10.10
Talk on Ancient Chinese Thought — 3:30 p.m., Room 122, Teaching and Learning Center, University of Idaho, 600 University Ave., Moscow. Talk: Dong Luo, professor at South China University of Technology, to speak, Free and open to the public.
2019 Palouse Basin Water Summit — 4:30-8:30 p.m., SEL Event Center, 1825 Schweitzer Drive, Pullman. Speakers: Korey Woodley, Julie Padowski, Adrienne Marshall and Brian Richter. Free and open to the public.
LGBTQ of the Palouse History Presentation — 5:30 p.m., Hecht Room, Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Presented by Washington State University Ph.D. candidate Brian Stack. Free.
Library Lecture on John Mullan — 7 p.m., Colfax Public Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Richard Scheuerman presenting “In the Wake of Lewis and Clark: John Mullan and the Northern Overland Road.” Free.
Local Author Book Release — 7-8 p.m., BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St., Moscow. Paula Coomer will read from her new short story collection “Somebody Should Have Scolded the Girl.” Book sale and signing. No-host bar.
FRIDAY 10.11
“Dawn of the Light” — 7 p.m., Borah Theater, Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. Focused on founders of the Baha’i faith, Bab and Baha’u’llah. Part of “Light of Unity Festival.” Free.
Strange Universe — 7 p.m., Washington State University Planetarium, 231 Sloan Hall, Spokane St., Pullman. Interactive, illustrated talk on objects in the universe. Tickets: $5, cash or check only.