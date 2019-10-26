TODAY 10.26
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friendship Square, downtown Moscow. Last market of the season.
Fall Vintage and Handmade Fair — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Beasley Coliseum, 925 NE North Fairway Road, Pullman. Free admission.
Family Day — 12:30-3:30 p.m., Palouse Room and Barley Room, Pioneer Center, 240 SE Dexter St., Pullman. Part of Baha’i “Light of Unity Festival.” Activity stations. Children and youth must be accompanied by parents. Free.
“This Random World” — 2 p.m., Forge Theater, 404 Sweet Ave., Moscow. Explores travel through parallel paths. Info: UI Department of Theatre Arts (208) 885-6465. Also Sunday.
Book Reading — 4-5 p.m., BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St., Moscow. E. Kirsten Peters of Pullman will read from her book “The Whole Story of Climate: What Science Reveals About the Nature of Endless Change Cover Image.” Books available for sale and signing.
Sacred Heart Dinner and Auction — 5 p.m., Gladish Community and Cultural Center Gym, 115 NW State St., Pullman. Auction admission: free. Lasagna dinner: $8/youth and adults 13 and older; $20/family online; free/children 12 and younger.
Palouse Choral Society Concert — 6 p.m., St. Boniface Catholic Church, 205 S. St. Boniface St., Uniontown. Tickets: $20/adults; $8/students; and free/children 12 and younger, available at palousechoralsociety.org or at the door. Also 4 p.m. Sunday.
Ridenbaugh Haunted House — 7-11 p.m., Ridenbaugh Hall, University of Idaho, Moscow. Kids hour is 7-8 p.m. Admission: $1, one can of food or one hygiene product. All proceeds will be donated to Moscow Food Bank.
Haunted Palouse — 7-10 p.m., downtown Palouse. Haunted buildings, hay rides, food and games. Cost: $25. Participants must be 12 and older. Info: (509) 595-1129 or bit.ly/2kIPC49.
SUNDAY 10.27
“Nightfall With Edgar Allan Poe” — 2 p.m., Nye Street Theatre, 1220 NW Nye St., Pullman. Presented by Pullman Civic Theatre. Cost: $10-$12. Tickets: pullmancivictheatre.org.
“Howl-O-Ween" — 2-6 p.m., Latah County Fairgrounds and Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Fundraising event hosted by the Humane Society of the Palouse and Moscow Alehouse. Photo booth, face painting, dog contests, beer, raffle, kids activities and more. Admission: $15; or free for children 12 and younger. Info: bit.ly/2N30WCj.
India Night — 4:30 p.m., Gladish Community Center, 115 NW State St., Pullman. Featuring Indian cuisine and performances. Tickets: $10/students; $15/non-students. Info: isapullman@gmail.com.
Phoenix Conservancy Town Hall — 6 p.m., Paradise Creek’s Trailside Taproom, 505 SE Riverview St., Suite C, Pullman. To discuss work in the Conservation Park. Free and open to the public. Drinks available for those 21 and older. Info: phoenixconservancy.org.
MONDAY 10.28
Healthy Living Class — 6-8 p.m., Arts Workshop, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Topic: “Basics of Homemade Soap Making.” Free. Info: healthylivingmoscow@gmail.com.
Light of Unity Festival Presentation — 7 p.m., Great Room, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. “Possibilities of the Improbable.” Speakers: Peter and Jolie Haug. Part of Baha’i “Light of Unity Festival.” Free. Info: palouse.bahai.events@gmail.com.
Discussion On Washington’s Attorney General’s Office — Noon, Foley Speaker’s Room, 308 Bryan Hall, Washington State University campus, Pullman. Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson to discuss cases in attorney general’s office. Live streaming available on Foley Institute YouTube channel.