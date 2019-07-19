FRIDAY 7.19
Grand Re-opening — 11 a.m., Sweet Mutiny, 1195 SE Bishop Blvd., Pullman. Buy two get one free frozen yogurt, discounts on giant cookies and gourmet marshmallows, and prizes throughout the day.
Car Show and Barbecue — 5-7 p.m., Regency Pullman, 1285 SW Center St., Pullman. Free food and classic cars.
Apollo 11: 50 Years on the Moon — 7 p.m., WSU Planetarium, 231 Sloan Hall, Spokane St., Pullman. Tickets $5, cash or check only. Multimedia presentation on the history of the Apollo program.
SATURDAY 7.20
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Friendship Square, downtown Moscow. Every Saturday through October. Live entertainment, fresh local produce, homemade baked goods, specialty food items, healthy nursery plants, flowers, handmade crafts and more. Festival Dance and Soulstice to perform live.
ATHS Truck Show — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Main Street, Bovill. All trucks welcome to register at 9 a.m. Part of Bovill Old Timer Days.
Latah County Recovery Center Annual Picnic — 1-5 p.m., Ghormley Park, 400 Home St., Moscow.
Yoga in the Cedars — 2-3:15 p.m., Idler’s Rest Nature Preserve, Moscow. Meggie Jean Cafferty of Kula: Yoga and Tea leading. Suggested donation $10 to benefit Palouse Land Trust.
Community Contra Dance — 7:30 p.m., 2224 Blaine Road, Old Blaine Schoolhouse, Moscow. Potluck dinner at 6:30 p.m. Music by Paul Smith and Alex Roberts, with calling by Erik Weberg.
SUNDAY 7.21
