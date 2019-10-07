TODAY 10.7
Wood and Word — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Third Street Gallery, 206 E. Third St., Moscow. Display features work by 15 woodworks and 15 poets. Display runs through Nov. 29.
Address on Climate and Conflict — 4 p.m., International Ballroom, Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. Borah Symposium speaker: Sherri Goodman, senior strategist at the Center for Climate and Security and board chair for the Council on Strategic Risks.
TUESDAY 10.8
“Considerations on the U.S. Navy and Climate Change in the Arctic” — 12:30 p.m., Vandal Ballroom, Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. Borah Symposium speaker: Capt. Shaun C. McAndrew, commanding officer of UI and WSU Navy ROTC detachment.
“Authoritarianism and democracy in America” — 4:30 p.m., 203 Smith Center for Undergraduate Education, Washington State University, Pullman. Foley Distinguished Lecture. Harvard professor Steven Levitsky presenting.
“Food, Climate and Conflict” — 7 p.m., International Ballroom, Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. Borah Symposium speaker: Ertharin Cousin, former director of the U.N. World Food Programme.
“See You Up There” — 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. French Film Festival. Admission: $5, or $10 for all four films included in festival. Free for WSU and UI students.
Orchestra and Percussion Ensemble — 7:30 p.m., Administration Auditorium, University of Idaho Administration Building, 875 Campus Drive, Moscow. Moscow High School percussion ensemble performing with Lionel Hampton School of Music orchestra and percussion ensemble. Performing music by UI composition student Brantley Bacon. Admission: $6/adults or $4/students and senior citizens.
WEDNESDAY 10.9
Coffee and Politics — noon, Foley Speaker’s Room, 308 Bryan Hall, Washington State University campus, Pullman. Steven Levitsky discussing “Latin America and right-wing populism.”
Forum on School District Funds — noon to 1 p.m., Arts Workshop, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. League of Women Voters of Moscow forum. “A School Board Member’s Perspective on School Funding and More” by Jennifer Perkins, Genesee School District Board trustee.
“Heartbeat of the Community” — 5:30 p.m., Hunga Dunga Brewing Company, 333 Jackson St., Moscow. Discussion about the Moscow Farmers Market’s economic impact in Latah County. Free. Register: bit.ly/2pEdsjx.
Clearwater Fly Casters Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow. Author Jack Nisbet speaking on fur trader and cartographer David Thompson’s travels through the Columbia River catching fish. Free and open to the public.
Borah Symposium keynote address — 7 p.m., International Ballroom, Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power speaking. Free and open to the public.
Fall Stamp Club Auction — 7 p.m., Statesman condos, 1220 NW State St., Pullman. Hosted by Palouse Empire Stamp Club. Open to stamp collectors of all ages. Info: Susi Wicks (208) 882-1724.
#DragTheVote — 8 p.m., Great Room, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Drag show and voter registration. Co-sponsored by city council candidates Sandra Kelly, Maureen Laflin and Anne Zabala. Admission: free, donations to campaigns requested.