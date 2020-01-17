TODAY 1.17
“Little Women” — 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Rated PG. Admission: $7. Playing through Monday.
One World Music — 7-9 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Beautiful Flaw performing acoustic solo.
Bucer’s Live Music — 8-10:30 p.m., Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow. Palouse Forro Experience performing Brazilian Jazz. All ages welcome. No cover charge.
SATURDAY 1.18
Human Rights Community Breakfast — 9 a.m., Multipurpose Room, Moscow Middle School, 1410 E. D St., Moscow. Info: humanrightslatah.org.
Compassion Closet — 9 a.m. to noon, Macedonia Baptist Church, 1904 N. Oak St., Colfax. Clothing and household giveaway. Free.
Pullman Winter Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Brelsford WSU Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman. Handmade crafts, foods and seasonal produce. Every third Saturday through April.
Community Contra Dance — 7:30-10:30 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Dance lessons begin at 7:30 p.m., dance is 8-10:30 p.m. Admission: $8/general admission, $6/Palouse Folklore Society members, $5/new-comers and free/children.
SUNDAY 1.19
Repair Cafe — 1-7 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Volunteers will be available to assist with repairs. Refreshments provided. Attendees take items at their own risk.
2020 Young Artist Competition Recital — 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 322 E. Third St., Moscow. Featuring three high school division and eight college division finalists. Free.