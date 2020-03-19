TODAY 3.19
Ramps & Beer Fundraiser — 5-7 p.m., Tapped Taphouse and Kitchen, 210 S. Main St., Moscow. $2 from every pint sold will be donated to the Ramp Project, which provides portable ramps for distribution to low income people with disabilities on the Palouse.
“Beauty and the Beast” — 7 p.m., Pullman High School Theatre, 510 NW Greyhound Way, Pullman. Tickets: $10/adults and $5/students and seniors. Also Friday.
SATURDAY 3.21
Spring Equinox Guided Jaunt — 11 a.m. to noon, Idler’s Rest Nature Preserve, 1187 Idler’s Rest Road, Moscow. Guided hike. Free. Family and pet friendly.