TODAY 11.23
Holiday Craft Fair — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Main Lounge, Good Samaritan, Moscow, 640 E. Eisenhower St., Moscow. Featuring local vendors. Info: (208) 882-6560.
Yoga at The Prichard — 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Prichard Art Gallery, 414 S. Main St., Moscow. Free yoga with instructor Marcia Gossard. Gallery artwork by David Paul Bayles.
Spinning Jam — 3:30-5 p.m., The Yarn Underground, 409 S. Washington St., Moscow. Informal setting for spinning. Participants can take their own wheel or spindle, or try the store’s inventory. Free.
SUNDAY 11.24
Fall Dances of Peace — 3-6 p.m., St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 111 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Hosted by Dances of Universal Peace, Moscow. All dances are taught. Dancing is 3-5 p.m., followed by a potluck. Open to the community.
Food Not Bombs Community Meal — 4 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 405 S. Van Buren St., Moscow. Vegan/vegetarian meal. Hosted by Food Not Bombs of the Palouse. Free and open to the community.
MONDAY 11.25
Candy Trivia — 12:30 p.m., Oakesdale Library, 103 First St., Oakesdale. Treat tasting of candy from different decades. Free for youth. Participants will taste treats by the decade
Piano Recital — 7:30-8:30 p.m., Pullman Presbyterian Church, 1630 NE Stadium Way, Pullman. Pianist Ryan F. Smith performing music by Bach, Clementi, Chopin and Schubert. $10 suggested donation. Student admission is free.