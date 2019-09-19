THURSDAY 9.19
Cooking Matters at the Store — 1-3 p.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Healthy shopping on a budget, understanding food labels, comparing unit prices and sticking to a budget. RSVP with Jannelle Zenner at (208) 746-2288 or jzenner@idahofoodbank.org. For more information, call the Latah County Library at (208) 882-3925, ext. 115.
Blood drive — 2:30-4:30 p.m., Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Register at bit.ly/2kI2NCz.
Eat Local Farm Tour — 3 p.m., WSU Organic Farm, Animal Science Road, Pullman. Part of Eat Local Month.
Pathway Tour — 5:30 p.m., Intermodal Transit Center, 1006 Railroad St., Moscow. Free parking at UI Blue Lot 60. Hosted by Moscow Pathways Commission. Tour Moscow pathways. Light refreshments.
Music on Main Oktoberfest — 6-8 p.m., High Street Plaza, downtown Pullman. Brats, beer and live music. Presented by Pullman Chamber of Commerce, Waddell and Reed, Paradise Creek Brewery and Auf Gehts German Band.
“Women, Equality and Peace” — 7 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Joy Winning, president of Frank E. Balmer Toastmaster’s club, will speak. Free.
FRIDAY 9.20
“Today and Tomorrow: Our UI Athletic Programs” — Noon, Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow. UI Athletic Director Terry Gawlik speaking. Free seating.
National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony — 2 p.m., Shattuck Amphitheater, UI campus, Moscow. Hosted by the university’s Navy, Army and Air Force ROTC units. Capt. Kendrick H. Passey is the guest speaker. Free.
Salsa Night — 6-9 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Annalise Nielson and Daniel Reiss instructing. Open to all ages and experience levels. No partner required. $5 cover charge.
Solar System Sensation — 7 p.m., WSU Planetarium, 231 Sloan Hall, Spokane St., Pullman. Admission: $5, cash or check only.
“Same Time Next Year” — 7:30 p.m., Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 122 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Broadway comedy. Reservations or info: (509) 334-0750. Also Saturday.
Stargazing — 8-10 p.m., Phillips Farm County Park, US-95, Moscow. Put on by Friends of Phillips Farm. Palouse Astronomical Society providing telescopes. Chairs, blankets and layered clothes suggested. Free.
Bike and Bird — 7-9 a.m., Pullman Trailhead, Bill Chipman Palouse Trail, 1400 SE Bishop Blvd., Pullman. Hosted by Pedal the Palouse. Presented by Palouse Conservation District and the Palouse Audobon Society. Info or RSVP: palousecd.eventbrite.com.
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friendship Square, downtown Moscow. Every Saturday through October. Live entertainment, local produce, baked goods, specialty food items, nursery plants, flowers, crafts and more.
Quad Cities Walk to End Alzheimer’s — 10 a.m., Bill Chipman Palouse Trailhead, Pullman. Registration: alz.org/walk or 1 (800) 272-3900.