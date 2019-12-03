TODAY 12.3
Pullman Winter Community Festival — 4-9 p.m., Lumberyard Food Hall, 305 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Food, drinks, live music and carnival with games, bouncy house and prizes. Admission is free. $2 from every drink sold will go to Engineers Without Borders of Washington State University.
Rico’s Trivia Night — 7 p.m., Rico’s Public House, 200 E. Main St., Pullman. All proceeds go to Palouse Habitat for Humanity. Prizes and give-aways available for winners. Free to play.
WEDNESDAY 12.4
Conversation With Local State Legislators — Noon, Foley Speaker’s Room, 308 Bryan Hall, Washington State University campus, Pullman. Senator Mark Schoesler and representatives Mary Dye and Joe Schmick to provide annual preview of the upcoming legislative session in Olympia.
“The Fossil Fuel Overview in the Inland NW” — Noon to 1 p.m., Arts Workshop, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. League of Women Voters of Moscow forum. Public discussion by Mike Peterson, executive director of The Lands Council.
Home for the Holidays Gingerbread Fundraiser — 6:30-9 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Fundraiser for Alternatives to Violence. Silent auction, no-host bar and complimentary buffet. Tickets: $30.
“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” — 7 p.m., All Souls Church, 214 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Presented by Heritage Arts Academy. Tickets: haamoscow.com. Also staging Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
THURSDAY 12.5
Winterfest — 3:30-7 p.m., downtown Colfax. Complimentary photos with Santa by Ally Sterman. Festival of Trees, free hot cocoa, lighted parade, fireworks, store specials and more.
Ugly Sweater Dance — 7-10 p.m., Swing Devils of the Palouse, 210 N. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $5 for Swing Devils members and $7 for nonmembers. Open to all ages and skill levels, no partner or experience necessary.