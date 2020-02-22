TODAY 2.22
Free Hockey — 4:30-6:15 p.m., Palouse Ice Rink, 1021 S. Harold St., Moscow. For children ages 4-9. Equipment available to borrow. No previous skating or hockey experience necessary. Info: Cari Petlovany at cari.loomis@gmail.com.
Women Composers Concert — 4 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, University of Idaho campus, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Performance by local college and alumnae chapters of Sigma Alpha Iota International Music Fraternity. Free. Donations accepted to support fraternity philanthropies.
Bucer’s Live Music — 7:30-10 p.m., Bucer’s Coffee House Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow. Jazz Palouse performing modern jazz and standards on tenor sax, piano, vocals, drums and bass. Free, no cover charge. All ages welcome.
SUNDAY 2.23
Open Curling — 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Palouse Ice Rink, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Cost: $10/person. No experience necessary.
“She Loves Me” — 1:30 p.m., Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 122 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Tickets: rtoptheatre.org.
MONDAY 2.24
Soup and Pie — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Fundraiser for Humane Society of the Palouse. Lunch: $10.
Healthy Living Class — 6-8 p.m., Art Workshop Room, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Merle Stafford will present “Water, Water, In Your Body.” Plant-based potluck. Free. Info: healthylivingmoscow@gmail.com.