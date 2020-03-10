TODAY 3.10
Middle East Meltdown — 4:30 p.m., Junior Ballroom, Compton Union Building, Washington State University campus, Pullman. Presentation by Ryan Crocker, recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom and former U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan, Iraq, Pakistan, Syria, Kuwait and Lebanon.
Book Discussion — 5:30 p.m., Hecht Room, Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Author Buddy Levy will discuss his book “Labyrinth of Ice: The Triumphant and Tragic Greely Polar Expedition.” Free. Seating is limited.
WEDNESDAY 3.11
“Public Transport in Moscow and the Palouse” — Noon-1 p.m., Arts Workshop, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Public discussion by Dan Gray, executive director of SMART Transit, and Ben Aiman at the League of Women Voters of Moscow forum.
Women’s Wellness Wednesday — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Three Forks Bike and Brew, 588 SE Bishop Blvd., Suite G, Pullman. Discussion by Dr. Sarita Said-Said, neurologist with Palouse Neurology, on migraines and the menstrual cycle. Free. Info: Noel at noel.nicolai@pullmanregional.org or (509) 336-7404.
Conservation Discussion — 6 p.m., Paradise Creek Brewery- Trailside Taproom, 505 SE Riverview St., Suite C, Pullman. Zack Carter, conservation planner for Palouse Conservation District, will present on “Conservation with Native Plants.” Info: Jodi at (509) 332-4101, Ext. 109 or jodip@palousecd.org.
Choir Concert and Dessert Fundraiser — 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Middle School Commons, 315 SE Crestview St., Pullman. LMS seventh and eigthth grade concert choir, jazz choir and Spartan Voices Choir performing. Free. Dessert tickets: $4.
THURSDAY 3.12
Irish Feast — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pullman City Hall, 325 SE Paradise St., Pullman. Traditional Irish meal. Cost: $8. Proceeds benefit the Pullman Senior Citizen Association.
Digital Game Culture in China — 3:30 p.m. Room 45, Teacher Learning Center, University of Idaho campus, Moscow. Presentation by Dr. Marcella Szablewicz of Pace University in New York City. Part of the UI Confucius Institute’s China on the Palouse Speakers Series.
Eleanor Roosevelt Reenactment — 6 p.m., Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Reenactment by theatrical storyteller Cathryn Cummings. Free.
Sasquatch History and Controversy — 6-7:30 p.m., Hunga Dunga Brewing Company, 333 Jackson St., Moscow. Presentation by local archivist Michael Lewis.