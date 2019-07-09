TODAY 7.9
Joshua J. Supershow — 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., Heritage Addition, Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Puppetry, live music and physical comedy for all ages. Free.
Community Market — 4-7 p.m., Latah County Fairgrounds and Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Local bands, vendors selling plants, produce, handmade crafts, beer, food and more.
WEDNESDAY 7.10
Cup o’ Joe on the Palouse — 10-11 a.m., Columbia Bank, 795 SE Bishop Blvd., Pullman. Aziz Makhani, a Small Business Development Center certified business advisor, presenting. Free.
Concert in the Park — 6-7:30 p.m., Reaney Park, Pullman. Community Band of the Palouse to perform live. Food for sale. Free event. Part of a summer series.
Yoga in the Cedars — 6-7:15 p.m., Idler’s Rest Nature Preserve, Moscow. Meggie Jean Cafferty of Kula: Yoga and Tea leading. Suggested donation $10 to benefit Palouse Land Trust.
Comedy Night with Austin Silver — 8-11 p.m., Rants and Raves Brewery, 308 N. Jackson St., Moscow. Tickets $25 at the door and includes a beer.
THURSDAY 7.11
Pullman Mayor Reads Aloud — 10:30-11 a.m., Heritage Addition, Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Glenn Johnson will read his favorite books and answer questions. Free.
House Concert — 8 p.m., the Attic, 314 East Second St., Moscow. Dorin Michael, fingerstyle guitarist, will perform. Admission by donation.
“Rocketman” — 8 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Tickets $7.
“Shazam!” — 8:45 p.m., Theophilus Tower Lawn, Paradise Creek Street, Moscow. Screen on the Green series. In the event of bad weather, the movie will be shown in the International Ballroom of the Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave. Free. Blankets and chairs advised. Free popcorn.