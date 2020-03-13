TODAY 3.13
Bunko Cancer Fundraiser — 5 p.m., Latah County Fairgrounds and Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Hosted by the Northwest Cancer Foundation of Hope. Silent and live auctions. Raffle drawing. Buffet dinner catered by Palouse Caboose. Cost: $30. Tickets: bit.ly/BFAC2020 or emailing nwhope@gmail.com.
Curling Clinic — 5 p.m., Palouse Ice Rink, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Beginner’s clinic hosted by Palouse Curling Club. Cost: $10. Tournament opportunity if desired following clinic.
Norman Baker & The Backroads Performance — 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. $5 cover charge. 21 and older.
Bucer’s Live Music — 7:30-10 p.m., Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow. Brothers from Other Mothers performing Motown, Neo Soul. No cover charge.
SATURDAY 3.14
Cabin Fever Spin-in — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Vendors, fleece sale, raffle and demonstrations. $2 suggested donation.
“The Secret World of Arrietty” — 2-4 p.m. Palouse Library, E. 120 Main St., Palouse. Movie matinee, animated film by Studio Ghibli. Free and open to the public.
Bucer’s Live Music — 7:30-10 p.m., Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow. Carinhoso performing a mix of Latin American music. No cover charge.
SUNDAY 3.15
Knights of Columbus Sausage Breakfast — 7-11 a.m., Potlatch Elementary School, 510 Elm St., Potlatch. Breakfast: $9/adults, $3/children ages six to 12 and $24/family. Proceeds benefit the KofC scholarship fund.
Garfield DYW Program — 4 p.m., Garfield School Cafeteria, 810 N. Third St., Garfield. Tickets: $10/ages 12 and older and free/children 11 and younger.
Dinner and Auction Fundraiser — 4-8 p.m., Latah County Fairgrounds and Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Benefiting Wendy Smiley-Johnson, who was injured in a car accident in December. Dinner catered by CD’s Smoke Pit. Tickets: wendyshugs.com or Umpqua Bank in Moscow and Troy. Cost: $20/adults and $5/children. Children tickets available at the door