TODAY 12.17
Brown Bag Lunch Series — Noon-1 p.m., Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Discussion with Eileen Macoll and Ann Parks.
Taproom Trivia — 7 p.m., Paradise Creek Brewery’s Trailside Taproom, 505 SE Riverview St., Pullman. Ten rounds with three questions each. Teams of as many as six. PCB gift certificate for winners, and consolation prize is being able to choose a category for next week. Children and pet friendly.
Rico’s Trivia Night — 7 p.m., Rico’s Public House, 200 E. Main St., Pullman. All proceeds go to Palouse Habitat for Humanity. Prizes and give-aways available for winners. Free to play.
WEDNESDAY 12.18
Blood Drive — Noon to 5 p.m., Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow. Sponsored by Red Cross. Schedule an appointment: redcrossblood.org.
Jingle and Mingle — 7 p.m., The Center, Colfax Library, 104 S. Main St., Colfax. Refreshments, music, drinks and artwork. Announcement of annual raffle and business window decorating contest.
THURSDAY 12.19
Snowflake Stories — 10:30 a.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Christmas songs, stories and crafts. For kids ages 3-5.
Tasteful Thursday — 4-6 p.m., Moscow Food Co-op, 121 E. Fifth St., Moscow. Free samples of beers, wines and other featured items. Info: moscowfood.coop or (208) 882-8537.
Evenings of Peace — 6-8 p.m., Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 105 E. Alder St., Palouse. Time of peaceful reflection, meditation or prayer. Info: palousechurch.org.