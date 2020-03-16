TODAY 3.16
Live Comedy — 8-10 p.m., Etsi Bravo, 215 SE Main St., Pullman. Comedian Luke Severeid on stage. Hosted by Jared Chastain, featuring Corey Leisy and opener Tina Krauss. No cover. 21+.
TUESDAY 3.17
Brown Bag Program with Judge Libey — Noon, Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Judge Gary Libey, Superior Court Judge of Whitman County will provide information about the Superior Court system and discuss related public policy issues.
St. Patrick’s Day Celebration —7-9:30 p.m., Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow. Dan Maher performing all-Irish music.
WEDNESDAY 3.18
Ukulele Sing-Along — 6:30-8 p.m., Mikey’s Greek Gyros, 527 S. Main St., Moscow. Event theme is Beattle-Mania. Open to all skill levels.
Dance Practice — 7-8:30 p.m., Multi-Purpose Room, Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center, 1724 E. F St., Moscow. Music tempo and volume will be kept low for productive practicing. Cost: $5/person.