TODAY 8.12
Back to Dance Open House — 5:30-7 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Hosted by Festival Dance and Performance Arts. Learn about local dance and performance opportunities. Free and open to the public.
“The Lehman Trilogy” — 6:30 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. National Theatre Live. Tickets: $12.
TUESDAY 8.13
Zimoun — 10 a.m.- 8 p.m., Prichard Art Gallery, 414 S. Main St., Moscow. Featuring 618 motors, 804 meters of rope, 341 sticks, 172 boxes, 920 grams of cotton, 22 centimeters of felt, 161 wires, 105 disks, 11 springs and one video.
Community Market — 4-7 p.m., Latah County Fair and Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Produce, homemade crafts, beer, food and more.
WEDNESDAY 8.14
Pullman Farmers Market — 3:30-6 p.m., Brelsford WSU Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman. Purchase locally grown food and products. Enjoy live musical performances.
Concerts in the Park — 5:30-7:30 p.m., Reaney Park, Pullman. Soulstice performing. Fork in the Road serving food. Info: Pullman Parks and Recreation at (509) 338-3227.