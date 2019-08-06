TODAY 8.6
Community Market — 4-7 p.m., Latah County Fair and Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Produce, homemade crafts, beer, food and more.
Ostomy support group — 6 p.m., Second Floor Board Room, Gritman Medical Center, 700 S. Main St., Moscow. Open to anyone with an ostomy and for those who wish to empower, advocate for and improve the quality of life for those with an ostomy. Light refreshments. Will meet monthly. Free.
National Night Out in Moscow — 6-8 p.m., Main Street, downtown, Moscow. Hosted by Moscow Police Department. Food, kids games, car seat information, inflatable obstacle course, drunk goggles, prescription drug drop off and more. Free.
National Night Out in Pullman — 6-8 p.m., Pullman. Events at Reaney Park, Kruegel Park, Sunnyside Park, Terreview Park and Seasoned House. Free ice cream sandwiches, popsicles and games. Free. For more information, check out pullman2040.org.
WEDNESDAY 8.7
Cup O’ Joe — 10-11 a.m., Columbia Bank, 795 SE Bishop Blvd., Pullman. Chloe Legreid, Founder of Chloe’s Lavender, and Elijah Shoemake, Co-Founder of Protium Innovations LLC, presenting. Coffee and refreshments provided. For more information, contact Sara McKnight at whitman@seweda.org or (509) 288-1317.
Ugly Dolls — 1 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Rated PG. Tickets: $3.
THURSDAY 8.8
Vintage Swing Dancing — 8-11:30 p.m., Moscow Moose Lodge, 210 N. Main St., Moscow. Hosted by Swing Devils of the Palouse. Lessons are 8-9 p.m., followed by open floor. $5.
“Aladdin” — 8:45 p.m., Theophilus Tower Lawn, Paradise Creek Street, Moscow. Screen on the Green series. In the event of bad weather, the movie will be shown in the International Ballroom of the Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave. Free. Blankets and chairs advised. Free popcorn.