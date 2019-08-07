TODAY 8.7
Cup O’ Joe — 10-11 a.m., Columbia Bank, 795 SE Bishop Blvd., Pullman. Chloe Legreid, founder of Chloe’s Lavender, and Elijah Shoemake, co-founder of Protium Innovations LLC, presenting. Coffee and refreshments provided. For more information, contact Sara McKnight at whitman@seweda.org or (509) 288-1317.
Galaxy Gala — 10:30 a.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Summer Reading finale event. Harry Potter theme. Showing “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.” Snacks provided. Guests invited to dress like wizarding world characters.
“Ugly Dolls” — 1 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Rated PG. Tickets: $3.
Yoga in the Park — 7-8 p.m., Phillips Farm County Park, U.S. 95, Moscow. Hosted by Friends of Phillips Farm. Lead by Erika Greenwell. Bring yoga mats. Free.
THURSDAY 8.8
Summer Reading: Constellations — 10:30 a.m., Troy Community Library, 402 S. Main St., Troy. Learn about constellations and complete a constellation craft.
Sip and Savor — 6-8 p.m., Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 W. Pullman Road, Moscow. Four-course meal and Huston Vineyards wines. Vineyard representatives available for questions. $55.
Vintage Swing Dancing — 8-11:30 p.m., Moscow Moose Lodge, 210 N. Main St., Moscow. Hosted by Swing Devils of the Palouse. Lessons are 8-9 p.m., followed by open floor. $5.
“Aladdin” — 8:45 p.m., Theophilus Tower Lawn, Paradise Creek Street, Moscow. Screen on the Green series. In the event of bad weather, the movie will be shown in the International Ballroom of the Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave. Free. Blankets and chairs advised. Free popcorn.
FRIDAY 8.9
Mayor’s Golf Tournament — 8 a.m., University of Idaho Golf Course, 1215 Nez Perce Drive, Moscow. For more information, contact Moscow Parks and Recreation Department at (208) 883-7084.
Blood Drive — 12:30-6 p.m., Pullman Fire Station No. 2, 55 NW Terre View Drive, Pullman. Hosted by Kamiak PTA. Sign up at vitalant.org or by emailing kamiakpta@gmail.com.
Pubbin on the Patio — 4-6:30 p.m., Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute, 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow. Hosted by PCEI and Colter’s Creek Vineyard and Winery. Live music by the Range Benders. Family friendly and free.