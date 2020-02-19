TODAY 2.19
Parents as Teachers Services Discussion — Noon to 1 p.m., Arts Workshop, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Public discussion by Kayla Sprenger, home visitation and health promotion program manager at Public Health — Idaho North Central District, at the League of Women Voters of Moscow forum.
“When Women Walk” — 4:30 p.m., Room 203, Smith Center for Undergraduate Education, Washington State University campus, Pullman. Common Reading lecture series talk. Discussion by Trish Glazebrook on the intersections of gender, climate change and forced migration. Free.
Ukulele Sing-A-Long — 6:30-8 p.m., Mikey’s Gyros, 527 S. Main St., Moscow. Lyrics and chords for all tunes will projected on the wall. No experience necessary.
“History and Art of Weaving” — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Troy Museum, 421 S. Main St., Troy. Presentation by Jan Pipher, craft coordinator for Deary Homestead Heritage Center, on weaving practices and methods in Scandinavian-American weaving. Free.
THURSDAY 2.20
Lunch-Break Lit — 12:05-12:50 p.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Adult and teen library program. Reading of short stories. Brown bag meals encouraged.
Citizens’ Climate Lobby Meeting — 5:30-7 p.m., Fellowship Hall, Community Congregational Church, 525 NE Campus Ave., Pullman. Open to the public.
Storyteller Performance — 7 p.m., Elson Floyd Cultural Center, 405 SE Spokane St., Pullman. Eva Abram will portray Dr. Nettie Craig Asberry who fought for African American women to have the right to vote. Sponsored by Pullman League of Women Voters. Free.
Presentation on Nonnative Plants — 7 p.m., Great Room, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Steve Bunting, professor emeritus at the University of Idaho’s College of Natural Resources, presenting. Free.
Lost Apple Project — 7-8 p.m., Freight Room, Pullman Depot Heritage Center, 330 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Presentation by David Benscoter, head of the Lost Apple Project. Open to the public.
Comedy Night With Stephen Agyei — 8-9 p.m., International Ballroom, Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. Free.
FRIDAY 2.21
Wonder Wizards Youth Activity — 2:30-3:30 p.m., Moscow Public Library, 210 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Library activity using Legos. For children 8 and older. Space and supplies limited, registration not required. Info: Stacie Echanove at (208) 882-3925, ext. 116.