TODAY 11.8
Palouse Land Trust Conservation Celebration — 6-8:30 p.m., Latah County Fairgrounds and Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Beer wine, appetizers and snacks by donation. Free and open to the public. RSVP: jaime@palouselandtrust.org or call (208) 596-4496.
Humanitarian Engineering Corp Music Fundraiser — 7-9 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Live performances by New Couch Party, as well as by Nasty Steve and the Rat Pack.
“I Never Saw Another Butterfly” — 7:30 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Play by Moscow Community Theatre. Tells the story of Jewish children passing through the Terezin concentration camp in the Czech Republic during World War II. Tickets: $15, available at the door, at Safari Pearl and at moscowcommunitytheatre.org.
SATURDAY 11.9
Winter Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Baked items, crafts, knit items, produce, frozen local meats and more.
Ballet Victoria — 2 p.m., Jones Theatre, Daggy Hall, 1060 NE College Ave., Pullman. Performing to music by Queen, Jimmy Hendrix, Led Zeppelin, Roy Orbison and more. Sponsored by Festival Dance and Performing Arts. Tickets: festivaldance.org and at the door.
District 12 Masquerade Ball — 6:30-9 p.m., SEL Event Center, 1825 Schweitzer Drive, Pullman. Hosted by Whitman County Fire District 12. Formal evening includes dinner, entertainment and dancing. Tickets: bit.ly/2l3b4ko.
SUNDAY 11.10
Harvest Dinner — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Fundraiser for Latah County Historical Society. Meal includes bottomless bowls of soup and stew, salad, rolls and homemade desserts. Tickets: $18/LCHS members; $20/general admission; $10/children 7 to 12; and free/children 6 and younger. Tickets available at Centennial Annex.
“Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical” — 7:30 p.m., Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 122 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Cost: $19.99. Tickets: (509) 334-0750 or rtoptheatre.org.