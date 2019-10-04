TODAY 10.4
Opening Reception — 5-7 p.m., Prichard Art Gallery, 414 S. Main St., Moscow. David Paul Bayles photography. Art focused on collision landscapes between forest needs and human pursuits. Exhibit runs through Dec. 7.
“Global Food Security and Sustainability” — 5:30-7 p.m., Vandal Ballroom, Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. University of Idaho Ag Days keynote speaker is Tom Tomich, director of the Agricultural Sustainability Institute at the University of California, Davis.
Author Reading — 6:30 p.m., Elson S. Floyd Cultural Center, 405 SE Spokane St., Pullman. Terese Marie Mailhot, author of “Heart Berries: A Memoir,” will read from her work and answer questions. Free.
Two Point Oh — 8 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Rock, pop, metal and jazz. $5 suggested donation.
Bucer’s Live Music — 8-10:30 p.m., Bucer’s Coffee House Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow. Eric E. performing acoustic music.
SATURDAY 10.5
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friendship Square, downtown Moscow. Every Saturday through October. Live entertainment, local produce, baked goods, specialty food items, nursery plants, flowers, crafts and more.
Beginner Brioche Knitting — 10:30 a.m. to noon, Yarn Underground, 409 S. Washington St., Moscow. $15.
Free Community Yoga — 11 a.m., Moscow Yoga Center, 525 S. Main St., Moscow. Basics of lyenger yoga.
SUNDAY 10.6
“Drowning Ophelia” — 2-3 p.m., Shoup Hall Pocket Playhouse, 1028 W. Sixth St., Moscow. Dark comedy, one-act performance. For mature audiences. Info: UI Department of Theatre Arts at (208) 885-6465.
Habitat for Humanity Volunteer Picnic — 2-4 p.m., Palouse Habitat for Humanity, 306 N. Main St., Moscow. Celebrating volunteers at annual potluck picnic. Fried chicken and drinks provided. Community members can sign up to take sides and desserts at signupgenius.com.
Community Meal — 4-6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 405 S. Van Buren St., Moscow. Hosted by Food Not Bombs of the Palouse. Free.