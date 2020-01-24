TODAY 1.24
Garfield Library Rummage Sale — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Community Center, downtown Garfield. All sales go toward purchasing new children’s books.
Wild & Scenic Film Festival — 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Showing 13 films. Doors open at 6 p.m. No host bar. Tickets: sierraclub.org/idaho and at the door. Cost: $10 advance online, $15 at the door.
SATURDAY 1.25
Garfield Library Rummage Sale — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Community Center, downtown Garfield. All sales go toward purchasing new children’s books.
Doug Brinkerhoff Fundraising Event — 7-8:30 p.m., Moscow High School, 402 E. Fifth St., Moscow. Music, theater and silent auction. Entertainment by Moscow Community Theater, Festival Dance, Mystic Rhythms Tribal Belly Dance and bands Gefilte Trout and Broken Jukebox. Tickets: Opportunities Unlimited Inc., 119 E. Fourth St., and at the OUI Thriftstore, 175 S. Main St. Advanced cost: $10/adults, $7.50/students and seniors and $25/families. At the door: $12.50/adults, $10.50/students and seniors and $30/families. Info: (208) 883-5587.
The Resolectrics Live — 9 p.m. to midnight, John’s Alley Tavern, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. $5 cover charge. 21 and older.
SUNDAY 1.26
Dahmen Barn Exhibit — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. “Watercolors” by Andrew Sewell.